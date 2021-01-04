Volunteers and guests placed 84 wreaths at the Kaufman Veterans Memorial Park at 11 a.m. on Dec. 19. Seventy wreaths were placed at the replica of the Vietnam Wall and the rest were placed at the several kiosks representing different military campaigns. Seven Ceremonial wreaths for each branch of service and one for the POW/MIA memorial were presented.
"We want to thank all of those who came out in the inclement weather to help place wreaths and attend the ceremony, and thank you to those who made it possible," said Jody Deller, who organized the project. They include County Judge Hal Richards and Robert Hunter, Veterans Service Officer for Kaufman County. "Also, thank you to the American Legion Post 165 and to the ladies from the King's Fort Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution who came to help."
