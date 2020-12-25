Monday Elementary School’s fifth-grade student council recently gifted the Kaufman County Children’s Shelter with a generous donation.
The student council of Monday Elementary, sponsored by teacher Amanda Tischler, has been working over the past several weeks to raise money for the local children’s shelter. Funds were raised by entirely by students selling Candy Cane-grams. The total amount raised was $168.
Students presented David Asbill, executive director, with the check Dec. 17.
The Kaufman County Children’s Shelter thanks Monday Elementary School, along with principal Kathy Allen, Tischler, and the student council members for the generous donation.
(0) comments
