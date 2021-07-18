With some assistance from local historians, Issac Trevino of Dallas was able to track down an extended family member’s gravesite in the cemetery near the Kaufman County Poor Farm.
Trevino reached out to Kaufman County Historical Commission as a long shot to find out more details about the Poor Farm, where they believed his father’s first wife, Martina M. Trevino, lived and worked before her death.
Trevino was able to get in contact with Pam Corder, project manager for Kaufman County and member of the historical commission, to help Trevino find the cemetery and give him detailed information about life at the Poor Farm.
Martina Trevino, born June 15, 1910, traveled around east Texas working at local farms picking cotton and somehow ended up at the Poor Farm, reason unknown, where she later died and was buried at Mt. Pilgrim Cemetery, located behind the Bridgewood Ranch apartment complex between an opening of trees, on June 11, 1934.
Trevino and his brother had visited the site many years before. His brother also came back and had a gravestone placed where she is believed to be buried. Trevino and his son, Phillip Trevino, wanted to make a trip down to Kaufman to visit the site as well as meet with Corder to visit the remains and learn more history of the Poor Farm.
The Kaufman County Poor Farm is located at 3952 South Houston Street (FM 1388) near the county library. The farm was founded after the end of the Civil War. The land was bought in 1881 and houses were later erected in November of 1883 when the operations of the farm were underway. The purpose of the farm was to offer a place where persons who were designated as paupers could remain and support themselves by their own labor until they were financially stable or died. While poor farms used to be commonplace, the farm in Kaufman County is believed to be one of the last still owned by a local government entity.
For more information on Kaufman Country Poor Farm, visit www.kaufmancounty.net/kchc.htm. To speak to a member of the Historical Commission, call at (469) 376-4121 or email kchc@kaufmancounty.net.
