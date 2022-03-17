Brashear Family Medical held an open house and ribbon cutting on March 10 in celebration of the new building opening.
Family, friends, and community members in attendance were given tours around the new facility to see all the new and improved features that will aid BFM to better serve Kaufman County and surrounding area residents as the population continues to grow.
Since May of 2007, BFM has been located in the same suite office building at Prairie Creek Crossing Business Park. As of March 14, 2022, BFM is now in full service at their new office building located a quarter of a mile from the original office at 2300 Commerce Way in Kaufman.
The new BFM office building is spacious with 7,400 square feet, a clean eye-catching interior design, and new features.
At the former office building, there were five exam rooms, the new office has upgraded to 12 exam rooms. In the large waiting room, there is a coffee bar and bottle water fridge for patients. There is also a side of the building dedicated to the esthetic services. BFM will also be providing more services such as hydro-facials, fillers, and injectables. Along with adding additional ethnic services, BFM will also be bringing in specialists on an as-need bases to see patients in-house instead of patients having to drive to surrounding towns or into the metroplex.
