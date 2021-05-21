Toya White joined Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman as chief operating and nursing officer in April.
White brings a rich background of experience to Kaufman, with more than 20 years of experience in healthcare. Her previous roles in the field include leadership in operations, business development, and strategic planning. White's healthcare career began as a nurse extern at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas in 2001. After earning her master’s degree in nursing, White pursued work as a nurse practitioner in primary care.
White’s holds a passion for healthcare close to her heart. After her grandfather was diagnosed with lung cancer during her teen years, White was exposed to various areas of practices within the healthcare field.
“I was able to witness the impact several clinicians had in his experience with a terminal diagnosis and was inspired by their actions and impact and wanted to have the ability to assist others in a similar manner,” said White.
White went on to explain how her passion for this work set her off on this career journey.
“As I advanced through my career, my passion for advancing and improving healthcare provoked me to go into leadership, " stated White.
White considers her background as a nurse practitioner as an asset in leadership role. In terms of strategic and operational decision-making, previous experience serves White well.
White identified opportunity in Kaufman, referring directly to the hope of providing additional services.
“A great example of this is our recent capabilities and growth of orthopedics services to provide a full spectrum of care here locally," White said. "I’ve learned that there is a general perception of Texas Health Kaufman in the community that the hospital is only able to provide limited service. I look forward to partnering with our physicians and staff and leveraging their expertise to change this perception.”
Of course, challenges lie ahead as well. White spoke to the healthcare policy changes that impact hospitals and ensuring support of team members in this arena.
“COVID-19 and other recent occurrences, such as the winter storm, has certainly been a toll to healthcare clinicians,” White said in a telephone interview with the Herald. “They have risen to the challenge for a prolonged period; however, it is essential that as a leader, I am able to support their needs. I am proud to say that Texas Health has implemented many resources over the past year to assist with the needs of team members during these challenging times to ensure that they are the best version of themselves, and therefore, able to deliver great care. Looking forward, this is priority to me as a leader as I value the heroic efforts of our staff and want to ensure that there is ongoing support for their well-being at all levels of the organization.”
White speaks positively of her experience and time so far with the team of Texas Health Kaufman. She is eager to get the community moving towards improvement and providing the best possible care to local citizens.
“I am humbled and honored to serve as COO/CNO at Texas Health Kaufman and look forward to partnering with members of our community, team members at hospital, and physicians to advance healthcare services within our community,” said White.
Outside of work, she enjoys traveling, outdoor recreational activities, reading and volunteer work. She and her husband, Michael, also enjoy spending time with family, especially their nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.