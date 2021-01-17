A nine-year-old Kaufman girl was killed during the holiday in California, according to the San Jose Mercury News.
On Dec. 30, police and emergency personnel were called at about 1:45 p.m. to Kowloon Auto after a pickup truck driver hit a girl in the dealer lot.
An initial police investigation determined that the driver was moving the truck off a vehicle trailer and hit the girl after she jumped into the truck’s path. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Monday, she was identified by the coroner’s office as Paytin Mae Osmond of Kaufman. The driver has not been cited or arrested.
Donors have given more than $34,540 on a Go Fund Me page to pay for funeral and travel expenses. She is the daughter of Nicole and Gary Osmond, according to the page. “Thank you all for your support of the Osmond family during this incredibly difficult time,” the page stated.
