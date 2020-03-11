5A UIL Academic competition was held at O. P. Norman Junior High School on Saturday, Feb. 29. Kaufman, Terrell, Royse City, Forney Brown and Forney Warren competed in writing, speaking and team events. O. P. Norman High won their sixth consecutive overall district championship. Seventh grade and eighth grade teams each took first place for their grade level. Congrats to coaches and students for a job well done.
Norman Jr. High wins district academic district title
- Herald staff report
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's E-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- After 85 years, Kaufman Garden Club is retiring
- That’s a lot of laundry: Sunflower Park Health Care honors 20-year employee
- County incumbents keep seats
- Vote for Kaufman’s best: ballot is inside this week’s edition
- Kaufman Chamber honors Mary Griffin Burt with lifetime achievement award
- Incumbents lead in county primary
- New rules mean saving more for retirement
- Pamela Annette Harrison
- Clifford Roberson
- Kaufman basketball advances to Regional Quarterfinals
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.