Norman JHS academic team

5A UIL Academic competition was held at O. P. Norman Junior High School on Saturday, Feb. 29. Kaufman, Terrell, Royse City, Forney Brown and Forney Warren competed in writing, speaking and team events. O. P. Norman High won their sixth consecutive overall district championship. Seventh grade and eighth grade teams each took first place for their grade level. Congrats to coaches and students for a job well done.

Tags

