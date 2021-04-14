The North Texas Food Bank will distribute food boxes next Wednesday, April 21, to anyone in need.
Boxes will be available from 10 a.m. to noon at FBC Kaufman at 2000 W. Fair St.
The boxes are free, and no identification is necessary. To receive food, recipients must be in a vehicle.
For more information, contact Richard Dunn, executive director of The Center, at (972) 932-8866, or rdunn@thecenterkaufman.org.
