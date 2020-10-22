Kaufman High School choir students began the All-State process this year with virtual auditions. Of the students who tried out, Daniele Espinoza was accepted to the All-Region Treble Choir.
Allysen Davidso, Kairi Oliver and Emily Yates advanced to pre-area competition in the All-Region Mixed Choir.
The students are taught by Tracy Collins, a fine arts teacher at KHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.