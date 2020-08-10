Michael Roy Sanders Jr., who allegedly shot and killed 37-year-old Chad Jobe on Aug. 1, was arrested by the Terrell Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers on Aug. 8, according to a press release issued by the Terrell Police Department. Terrell Police say that Sanders was taken into custody in Dallas without incident, though the exact location of the arrest, and bond amount, remain unreleased. Sanders is being held in the Kaufman County Jail, with one charge of murder.
Jobe was shot on Aug. 1, near the 300 block of West Newton street. After being airlifted to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Texas, Jobe remained in critical condition for two days before passing away due to his injuries.
