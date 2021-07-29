The Terrell Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a car vs. motorcycle head-on collision July 24 in the 10000 block of FM 148, in the curves south of I-20. Based on the type of crash, a CareFlite helicopter was placed on standby.
Firefighters arrived to find a midsize sedan with major damage and a motorcycle completely destroyed. The motorcycle rider was down in the roadway and transported to a local hospital. The helicopter was not needed.
The driver of the sedan was evaluated at the scene by a second ambulance and released. FM 148 was closed for approximately two hours while TVFD, Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and CareFlite responded. All units cleared the scene at 7:34 a.m.
TVFD reminds everyone that curves on rural roads are unforgiving. “Please use extreme caution at all times in this area,” TVFD said in a statement. “Further, if you enjoy riding motorcycles, wear full gear and a helmet every time... had the rider tonight not chosen to do so, the outcome could have been quite different.”
