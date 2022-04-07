The Kaufman Lions Club celebrates their 75th anniversary of sponsoring and organizing baseball for Kaufman youth.
The Kaufman Lions Club hosted a banquet on April 1 at the Kaufman Civic Center to not only formally celebrate the 75th baseball anniversary, but to also give out service awards to Lions that went above and beyond with their acts of service.
Lions Club members and officers each took turns speaking and informing Lions and their guests along with baseball coaches apart of the Lions baseball program on the history of the baseball program. The baseball program was started back in 1947 and has ran consecutively for 75 years this season. Each year, hundreds of youth of Kaufman youth sign up to play baseball because it not only gives them something fun to do, but it also builds relationships and teaches the youth many skills.
On April 2, the Kaufman Lions Club held a kickoff ceremony at the baseball fields at the Kaufman Sports Complex. At the kickoff ceremony, Lions members explained the history of the baseball program to those in attendance and explained a little bit of what the Lions Club does for the community and youth in addition to the baseball program.
Following the Lions’ speeches, each of the baseball teams paraded around the field in their uniforms waiving to all the attendees with excitement to start the season.
After the parade of teams concluded, an official first pitch of the season was thrown by Lion John Floyd.
Once the ceremony concluded, teams began to warm up and teams started their game play. Walking from field to field, a smile and a good time could be witnessed by each kid and supporter in the stands cheering on the teams.
