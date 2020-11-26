A Kaufman resident is collecting warm clothing, snacks and hygiene products to distribute to homeless residents in Dallas for Christmas.Daryl Demoin is heading up the effort and said even a $5 or $10 donation can help. “We have had a real struggle this year,” he wrote in a message to the Herald. “Imagine what they have been through. Any donation will be a blessing.” Donations can be made on Cashapp at helpthehomeless1225. Arrangements to donate items can be madeby emailing Demoin at daryldemoin7@gmail.com.

 

