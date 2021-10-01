IRVING – The DFW Hospital Council (DFWHC) announced the 2021 recipients of its annual awards on Sept. 16. Seventeen North Texas county judges received the Distinguished Health Service Award.
The award has been bestowed annually to North Texas residents who have dedicated their lives to improving healthcare. The DFWHC Board of Trustees decided to change tradition this year and recognize 17 county judges and in North Texas for their support of hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 17-county area represents all of DFWHC’s hospital membership. The recipients include Hal Richards of Kaufman County.
“It has been such an unusual and difficult year due to the pandemic,” said Stephen Love, president of the hospital council. “Our North Texas hospitals were provided tremendous support by our county judges and their public health teams. Their tireless work in creating awareness of the virus and supporting vaccination public health measures have been crucial in the communities they serve. Their dedicated work has saved lives and their leadership set an example for all of us to follow.”
The Trustee of the Year honor included James Young Wynne of Texas Health Resources.
Wynne has served Texas Health Resources in volunteer leadership roles since 1988, holding positions throughout the system, from the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman Board of Trustees to the Texas Health Resources Board. He has been a member of the Texas Health Resources Board of Trustees since 2014.
The hospital council is a trade organization of 90 hospitals and 90 associate members with more than 50 years of service to North Texas healthcare.
