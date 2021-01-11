While Kirby’s Boutique is a relatively new business on the Kaufman Square, longtime shopping aficionados in Kaufman know owners Carolyn Bullard and Suzanne Faries from First Mondays in Canton, where they have operated their clothing business for 20 years.
They opened on the square on March 7, and the Kaufman Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for thebusiness in December.
Being a family business is not an unfamiliar role to the mother-daughter team. The location’s namesake is Bullard’s mother, who owned a hair dressers shop and a few cleaners in Dallas. Bullard always had her hand in florals and refurbished furniture, and after being encouraged to try clothing and jewelry, her daughter, Suzanne, left her own career after 15 years with Kaufman ISD to open their new space.
The two describe their clothing selection as vintage, boho, shabby chic, gypsy, whimsical, unique, handmade.
Kirby's specializes in exclusive lines, such as the one-of-a-kind Magnolia Pearl clothing from Fredericksburg or Junkyard Cowgirl jewelry featuring trading beads with buffalo or Indian coin bangles.
The boutiques is located at 103 E. Grove St. or can be reached at (972) 742-4125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.