On March 29 on the Kaufman court house lawn, a proclamation event to raise awareness and to prevent child abuse was held.
Many officials spoke during the event, each were introduced by Courtney Wortham, the president of the Child Welfare Board of Kaufman County and a local attorney in the county. First to speak was the 422nd District Court Judge Shelton Gibbs. “It’s wonderful to see all of those who have come out for this momentous occasion,” said Gibbs. After taking a look around the court house lawn full of attendees, Gibbs led the attendees in a prayer. Following the prayer by Gibbs, Kaufman County Judge Hal Richards read the following proclamation:
Whereas, The County of Kaufman prides itself on giving back to the community, contributing to the quality of life among our citizens; and
Whereas, The Children’s Advocacy Center of Kaufman County provides justice and healing for children and families impacted by abuse through its support of a collaborative, child-centered response;
Whereas, the Kaufman Child Welfare Board in association with the Texas Council of Child Welfare Boards, supports Kaufman County’s network of volunteers concerned with the welfare of children, especially those suffering from abuse and neglect;
Whereas, the Kaufman County Children’s Shelter serves children of all ages and works with CASA and CPS offices to help meet the needs of children in Kaufman County;
Whereas, Lone Star CASA Inc., in association with the National Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Association, speaks for the best interest of abused and neglected children who are involved in the juvenile courts; and
Whereas, more than 300 children in the Kaufman County area suffer from some form of abuse or neglect each years, and
Whereas, Through a national effort, Kaufman County community members are encouraged to join together to raise awareness for those children fallen victim to abuse and neglect throughout the month of April; and
Whereas, this effort will give abused and neglected children in our community, and around the country, a chance for a safe and positive future.
Now, therefore, be it resolved, that the Kaufman County Commissioners Court, do hereby proclaim April as Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month in Kaufman County, and in doing so, urge all citizens to join in a national effort to raise awareness and help prevent child abuse and neglect.
District Attorney Erleigh Wiley came forward to speak following the close of the proclamation. “It’s very important today for us to recognize and honor the work of the different organizations that help support the proclamation that was read by Judge Hal Richards,” said Wiley. “Being from Kaufman County, I’ve always been so proud to be able to say that Kaufman County for the size of our county has so many wonderful nonprofit service organizations that do the heavy lifting of our community.” Wiley then went on to recognize and thank each of the organizations in attendance for all that they do in the proclamation.
Representatives from the organizations in attendance each had the opportunity to speak and address the attendees.
Lauren Rowe, Executive Director of Lone Star CASA was the first to speak. Rowe began to explain that Lone Star CASA began serving Kaufman County in 2004; Lone Star CASA works with children who are no longer able to remain in their homes safely. The Lone Star CASA staff train everyday citizens to help represent these children so they have a guardian with their best interest in mind to help represent them in court.
“Unfortunately, abuse and neglect does happen in Kaufman County,” said Rowe.” “We are here to say we want to stop it. We want to help educate those families and provide resources for them.”
Shannon Gardner from the Children’s Advocacy Center in Kaufman County spoke next. “It’s a 100 percent a team effort, said Gardener. “We all do a little bit different things and it requires all of us to get the justice these kids deserve.”
Tammy Pargoud, founder and owner of the REACH Child Placing Agency spoke next (Pargoud is also the Vice President of the Child Welfare Board and is over the “Rainbow Room”. Pargoud explained to attendees that REACH Child Placing Agency is a foster and adoption agency that came into Kaufman County in 2018. Since coming into Kaufman County, the agency has served over 85 children in their foster homes. Currently, the agency has 23 children in Kaufman, Dallas, and Van Zandt County. The agency provides care to the kids, making sure that they have a normal life in foster care and don’t have labels. Over the last year, REACH has consummated 15 adoptions to children who could not go home, the agency found forever homes for them so they will never be without placement.
Following Pargoud, State Representative Keith Bell spoke next. “We do our absolute best to protect our kids,” stated Bell. “Our kids are our future. We need to invest in them and we need to protect them. That is everybody’s duty standing here today, and I commend you for it.”
Judge Tracy Gray of the Kaufman County Court at Law (judge for the childhood protective services court) spoke next. “I have the absolute privilege of being the CPS judge,” said Gray. “These are families that are in crisis and the entire community has to come together to either put these families back together where children are kept safe and protected; some of these families can’t be put back together.” “These are some of the bravest kids you will ever meet.” Gray went on to thank the number of individuals that work with the CPS cases and asked the attendees to join her in a moment of silence for the kids affected by and who are survivors of child abuse.
David Asbill, Director of the A. Fern Norville Children’s Shelter, was the final speaker of the program. “I just want to reiterate a couple of things, to tell you how important it is to work with this community and for all off us to work together to help these children,” said Asbill. “We all are trying to help the kids have that positive attitude to be able to move forward.”
How can I help?
To help raise awareness in preventing child abuse, buy a CASA cookie at any Latham’s Bakery location during the month of April. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go to Lone Star Casa. To learn more about Lone Star CASA, contact info@lonestarcasa.org, call at (972) 772-5858, or visit www.lonestarcasa.org.
Community members that feel lead to help can become foster parents, a CASA advocate/volunteer, or volunteer at the CPS office.
