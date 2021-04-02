The Kaufman High School One Act Play placed in the top two at the bi-district competition on March 24, qualifying the team for the regional round.
The journey to region looked a little different this year due to the pandemic. Because of COVID-19, the area competition was canceled, and only two schools could advance to the region contest.
The KHS team of 19 students performed their show, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time” at the March 24 competition at Mabank High School. The powerful show focuses on a 15-year-old boy with autism and has been performed on Broadway.
KHS theater director Alecia King praised to her students who have worked so hard during a challenging year.
“With competition being so different this year, we didn’t know what to expect,” King said. “But we have been blessed with the opportunity to defy the odds, tell a great story, and return back to region.”
Four KHS students took home individual medals: all-star technician Elizabeth Monzingo as stage manager, Cody Preston as Ed Boone earned a spot on the honorable mention cast, all-star cast Kayla Watson as Judy Boone, and best performer of the day was Sam Brashear as Christopher Boone.
King also recognizes technical director Jennifer Barker and assistant director Katlyn Lamar for their support and hard work.
The region competition will take place on April 14-15 at Lindale High School.
