Kemp ISD has recorded 12 positive COVID-19 cases, including 6 students and 6 staff members in recent weeks. In response, the district has decided to shut down operation Thursday, October 15 through Sunday, October 18 for deep cleaning and sanitization of all buildings and offices.
Dr. Douglas Moore, Interim Superintendent, explained, “We felt like it would do good to have a 4 day deep cleaning.” Moore went on to say, “We’re already doing deep cleaning daily. This is an extra deep clean.” The efforts are serving as precaution to prevent further spread of the virus.
The district announced the decision Tuesday. Students and teachers will report to school Wednesday, October 14 at regular time. The decision was made two days in advance for the sake of giving parents advance notice in order to find childcare. District schools and offices will reopen Monday with normal hours.
