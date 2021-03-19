The Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative Charitable Foundation recently awarded a grant in the amount of $1,500 to the Nutrition on the Weekend (NOW) Backpack Program at Norman Junior High School in Kaufman.
TVEC began Operation Round Up in April of 2013. Since then, participating member’s electric bills are rounded up to the next whole dollar. That money is put in the co-op’s fund to give to agencies such as educational institutions, food banks, libraries, and advocacy groups.
The Nutrition on the Weekend (NOW) Backpack Program, under the direction of Sara Maly, sends food home with students who might not have access to wholesome meals over the weekend. This year, 20 students go home with their backpacks filled with ravioli, macaroni and cheese, ramen noodles, canned vegetables, cereal, snacks, and more every Friday.
Due to the pandemic, many school programs have been halted and fundraisers have been canceled. In light of that, this grant from TVEC is significant. Normally, the school's leadership class would put on multiple fundraisers a year to raise funds for NOW.
“We’re thankful for the continued support,” Maly said. “We’re super grateful for them this year and their customers' willingness to participate in Operation Round Up.”
On average, participating members contribute 50 cents each month. The most members ever contribute in a single month is 99 cents.
Over the last three years, TVEC, through its participating members, has raised more than $2 million for more than 150 agencies.
For more information, visit www.tvec.net/charitable-foundation.
