One person, a Scurry woman, was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle collision just outside of Kaufman County.
At approximately 3:06 p.m. on Dec. 14, DPS troopers responded to the scene of an accident on SH 34, just south of Kaufman County.
The accident involved a a 1999 tan Buick Century, a 1997 white Ford Expedition, and a 2015 grey Ford F250. The driver of the Buick was a Scurry native, Fannie Moore. Moore, 75 was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
According to a from the Texas news release, the driver of the Expedition slowed down unexpectedly while traveling south on SH 34. The Ford vehicle’s driver was driving behind the Expedition and was unable to stop in time. The Ford vehicle hit the rear of the Expedition, causing it collide with the Buick, which was traveling north.
The driver of the Expedition was identified as Alexander Jones of Ennis. Jones was flown to Parkland Memorial Hospital. The Ford vehicle driver was Marcus Adams of Spring, who was not injured in the accident.
