Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas is still working remotely, however, from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 10, Denise O’Conner Leonard from the Equal Justice Volunteer Program Coordinator will be onsite at the Kaufman County Public Library to take applications from Veterans seeking legal assistance. Walk-ins to the clinic will be accepted. Consideration for legal services will still follow LANWT eligibility screening protocol.
For questions, contact Denise O’Conner Leonard at leonardd@lanwt.org or by any of the contact numbers listed below:
Office: 972-923-3344, Ext. 4006 / Fax: 972-923-9955/ Direct: 972-573-4199
Her office is located at 110 East Main Street, Waxahachie, Texas 75165.
