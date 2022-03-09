2-28-22 FM 1388 and 34 bypass gas smell investigation
2-28-22 S Houston medical emergency
2-28-22 John Wayne Rd grass fire behind homes
2-28-22 W Grove St gas smell investigation
3-1-22 Nottingham medical emergency
3-1-22 E Mulberry medical emergency
3-1-22 S Houston medical emergency
3-1-22 W Fair St fire alarm
3-1-22 E 1st North St medical emergency
3-1-22 E Mulberry medical emergency
3-1-22 S Houston medical emergency
3-1-22 Hwy 34 and Lantz St vehicle and motorcycle accident
3-1-22 Hwy 175 past Bud Stoy vehicle fire RV on side of highway mutual aid to Crandall for water supply
3-2-22 E Hwy 175 medical emergency
3-2-22 Hwy 175 East public assist
3-2-22 S Houston medical emergency
3-2-22 FM 1895 grass fire mutual aid to Kemp while they were out on another fire
3-2-22 Cr 4100 mutual aid to Scurry on structure fire
3-2-22 Cates Drive medical emergency
3-2-22 Cr 114 help KSO search for missing child found ok
3-2-22 Cedar Lane structure fire shop on fire assisted Crandall
3-2-22 E 2nd North fire alarm
3-3-22 Kandy Lane gas smell investigation
3-3-22 E1st North St medical emergency
3-4-22 Quail Run medical emergency
3-4-22 Nottingham medical emergency
3-4-22 E Mulberry medical emergency
3-4-22 Village Drive medical emergency
3-4-22 W Grove fire alarm
3-5-22 Main St medical emergency
3-5-22 Hwy 175 and 243 vehicle accident roll over with injuries
3-5-22 CR 105 medical emergency
3-5-22 CR 103 Go-cart accident with injury
3-5-22 Silver Trail medical emergency
3-6-22 Cedar Lane and Hwy 175 service road grass fire
3-6-22 E Hwy 175 medical emergency
3-6-22 E Hwy 243 vehicle accident
3-6-22 W 4th St medical emergency
3-6-22 Cr 4100 structure fire mutual aid to Scurry
3-6-22 Cr 277 Gas Smell Investigation
3-6-22 Water Oaks Dr gas smell investigation
3-7-22 E Hwy 175 medical emergency
3-7-22 S Houston medical emergency
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.