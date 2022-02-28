The University of Texas at Tyler announced the 25 recipients of the Honors Scholar Scholarships in the amount of $40,000 each.
The high school seniors were selected from hundreds of applications for this competitive scholarship and will become members of the UT Tyler Honors Program.
Cayden Chaffin of Crandall and Angelina Florville of Mabank were both recipients of the Honors Scholar Scholarships.
With a mission to improve educational and healthcare outcomes for East Texas and beyond,
UT Tyler offers more than 80 undergraduate and graduate programs to 10,000 students. UT
Tyler recently merged with The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler (now known as The Health Science Center at UT Tyler). Through its alignment with The Health
Science Center at UT Tyler (HSC) and UT Health East Texas, UT Tyler has unified these entities to serve Texas with quality education, cutting-edge research and excellent patient care. Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research institution and by U.S. News & World
Report as a national university, UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.
