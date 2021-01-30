Kaufman High School’s Jaden Raney earned fifth chair in clarinet at the Texas Music Educators area audition, qualifying him for the 2021 TMEA All-State Symphonic Band.
Being named to the TMEA All-State Symphonic Band is the highest honor a Texas high school musician can achieve. The audition process is a long and difficult one, requiring much skill and hard work.
“We’re very proud of his accomplishments,” said KHS Band Director Mario Morales. “It’sa high honor to be selected for the All-State Band. This opens a lot of doors for him in the future.”
Raney performed at the Association of Texas Small School Bands All-State Concert and Clinic Jan. 9-12 at Melissa High School.
Raney is a senior at KHS. He has been a part of the program’s top varsity band each of his four years of high school. Raney has been clarinet section leader the last three years. After graduation, he plans to further his education with a music education degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.