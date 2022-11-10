Flu season is among us which will bring about the days of sniffles and missed work.
Texas Health Kaufman and the Faith Community Nursing Program are getting ahead of the body aches by hosting a free flu vaccination event on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at First Baptist Kaufman. Vaccinations begin at 9 a.m. and will last until 11:30 p.m. or while supplies last. No insurance or co-pay is needed to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.