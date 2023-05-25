The 2023 14-5A All-District baseball selections were announced recently.
Several Crandall Pirates baseball players received All-District honors.
The Crandall Pirates baseball players who earned All-District accolades were as follows:
First Team All-District pitcher: Tyler Miller.
First Team All-District first baseman: Dysen Hopkins.
First Team All-District third baseman: Landon Phillips.
First Team All-District shortstop: Dylan Degroot.
First Team All-District outfielder: Gauge Wickersham.
First Team All-District catcher: Adam Hernandez.
Second Team All-District pitcher: Caden Nachtigall.
