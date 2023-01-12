Kaufman County has officially changed its 2023 slogan to “We’re Growing Places” after becoming the fastest growing county in the nation according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
According to census data, Kaufman County has grown by a shocking 18% between 2019 and 2021. These numbers equate to roughly a 21,000 population increase in residents. With swelling numbers, the county already has 30,000 homes undergoing construction to prepare for the influx of residency.
Residents have already taken to Facebook to voice their concerns about the incoming congestion. One user noted they are not excited about what’s to come, stating “my country living isn’t so country anymore.” Another expressed lack of resources for the influx, saying, “we have no mass transit to downtown Dallas. We have nothing to offer them, we don’t have enough schools or hospitals or even have that many places to buy food.”
Despite concerns from the community, officials are already conjuring up plans to prepare for the incoming numbers. One instance is the Kaufman County Justice Center project approved by the 2019 bond.
In addition to Kaufman County’s own growth, four other Texas counties made the 2022 list of top 10 fastest growing counties in the nation, per the U.S. Census Bureau. At number nine in growth places Hays County, just south of Austin. Hays County has seen a 5.94% growth in population, expanding by nearly 14,000 residents in just one year’s time. The fifth fastest growing county is Liberty County, closer to Louisiana, experiencing an estimated 6.54% population growth. Placing third is Rockwall County with a 7.94% population increase. That translates to roughly 9,000 new residents between 2020 and 2021. Lastly, the second fastest growing county in the nation is Comal County, north of San Antonio. Comal County has experienced an 8.35% growth – or roughly 13,000 residents – in just one year.
It’s hypothesized that the biggest draw for new Texas residents is for economic reasons. With such high inflation at this time, Texas offers a comparably affordable lifestyle as compared to other states. Numerous job opportunities are also bringing in formerly rural residents to Texas’ larger cities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.