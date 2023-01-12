Kaufman County has officially changed its 2023 slogan to “We’re Growing Places” after becoming the fastest growing county in the nation according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

According to census data, Kaufman County has grown by a shocking 18% between 2019 and 2021. These numbers equate to roughly a 21,000 population increase in residents. With swelling numbers, the county already has 30,000 homes undergoing construction to prepare for the influx of residency.

