One Scurry-Roster High School student, clarinetist Anahi Ontiveros, was recently named a Texas All-State Musician.
Each year, the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) holds a competition for highschool musicians in order to determine the best of the best. Despite over 50,000 students competing, only 1,860 received such honors in 2021. One of them was SRHS senior Ontiveros.
Ontiveros received this prestigious honor after showing determination through a long, competitive process. The TMEA All-State competition began in the fall of 2020 and included district, region, and area levels. Considering the unique challenges provided bythis particular school year, Ontiveros’ extraordinary commitment and work ethic can’t gounnoticed.
“We’re super proud of Anahi for her accomplishments,” said Scurry-Rosser ISD director of bands, Paul Martin.“I look forward to her doing well next year, studying music, at Sam Houston State University.”
Ontiveros has been an in-person student at SRHS all year. She has served as section leader and woodwind captain for the SRHS band. Ontiveros reached the area level twice in her high school career.
Also honored this year are Jacie Gray, who took third overall at area on oboe, and RileyWhite, who took fifth in percussion.
Each of the 50,000 plus competing students began by performing selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. From that ranking, selected musicians advance to the area level where they compete against other students from other areas. The highest ranking musicians then qualify for a TMEA All-State music group.
SRHS boasts a proud history of students achieving both area and state level success.
TMEA organizations include band, jazz ensembles, orchestras, mariachi ensemble, andchoirs. Normally, all-state students would perform in TMEA’s All-State showcase. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TMEA will not be hosting a 2021 performance event.
The TMEA is an association of over 13,500 school music educators dedicated to promoting excellence in music education. To learn more about TMEA, visit TMEA.org.
