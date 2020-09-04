The 31st annual Kaufman Civic Auction will be held by the Kaufman Chamber of Commerce this year from Sept. 16 through Sept. 30, though this year's auction will be held digitally due to social distancing guidelines caused by COVID-19.
Members and friends are invited to join the online auction, which will feature many items, including a 2019 Hammerhead Torpedo offroad Go-Kart, a kid's Audi ride-on vehicle from Kid Motorz, and a Stealth SHIVR-55 cooler with built-in speaker system.
A “his” and “hers” raffle will also be held. The “his” raffle will feature a Texas Tribute edition Golden Boy rifle, made by Henry.
The “hers” raffle will feature a Valentino purse. While the official website is to be announced, the Kaufman Chamber of Commerce may be contacted at 972-932-3118 or via email at aglasscock@kaufmanchamber.com to donate auction items.
