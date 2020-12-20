Downtown Kaufman Merchants are hosting the first annual Market Under the Stars on Tuesday.
The event will feature pictures with Santa, along with extended hours at local businesses on the square, and holiday deals and treats from local businesses.Trucks from Romero’s Mini Donuts and What the Frankfurter Redneck Gourmet Hot Dogs will offer food for sale.
The market will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
