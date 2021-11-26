Kaufman County in conjunction with the City of Kaufman held a ribbon cutting for Tabor Parkway on Nov. 16.
This event celebrated the completion of phase two of Tabor Parkway and the new 1B Georgetown location.
Major Jeff Jordon gave a speech that included the early history of the area and how the Tabor Parkway and Kings Fort names was chosen.
“A big thank you to Axis Contractors for the outstanding job done in order to have the road project completed in time for the ceremony,” said Mike Slye, city manager.
The developer for Georgetown, Jim Meara, and representatives for Bloomfield Homes were also in attendance.
