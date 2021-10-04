Recently, Texas Health Resources received a $1 million grant from the Communities Foundation of Texas to help scale up its vaccination efforts in communities, including in Kaufman County.
Vaccination clinics are coming to Scurry, Crandall, Kemp and Mabank through the end of October:
Oct. 2
Scurry-Rosser High School, 9 a.m. to noon.
Crandall ISD administration, 1 to 4 p.m.
Oct. 9
Kemp High School, 9 a.m. to noon
Mabank Intermediate School, 1 to 4 p.m.
Oct. 23
Scurry-Rosser High School, 9 a.m. to noon.
Crandall ISD administration, 1 to 4 p.m.
Oct. 30
Kemp High School, 9 a.m. to noon
Mabank Intermediate School, 1 to 4 p.m.
The vaccination sites will be providing Pfizer vaccines, both first and second doses (no boosters or additional doses). Minors ages 12 through 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (855) 318-7696, but walk-ins are welcome. For additional information on pop-up clinics through Texas Health Resources, visit www.texashealth.org/About-Texas-Health/Right-There-With-You-Whatever-Comes/Here-for-You-and-Your-Safety/Vaccine-Information/Get-Your-Vaccine/Pop-Up-Vaccine-Clinics.
