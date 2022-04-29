Students from Scurry-Rosser FFA serviced the Kaufman County Show Grounds and the Kaufman County Court House, South Campus Garden Learning Center for Earth Day on April 22.
A group of the students went with sponsor, Preston Leach to the Kaufman County Show Grounds to weld stalls that needed to be repaired. Another group of students went with sponsor, Ashlee Lawson to provide much-needed services to the south campus gardens. Students at the gardens learned about perennials, annuals, weeds, and how to take care of their equipment while performing maintenance.
“Earth Day is just a day where the world can come together and just take care of the planet because we only have one,” said sophomore, Emma Milligan. “It just means a lot to be able to come out and clean up and help the community. This day will just remind me that it's definitely been a good opportunity to just come together with my classmates and it's taught me a lot of teamwork. It's helped me make friends and I'll definitely carry that throughout my life.”
