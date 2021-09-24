On Sept. 10, eight members of the Kaufman Lions Club joined together with more than 250 other Lions Club members at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery to clean 76,000 headstones of soldiers buried there. The Lions Club motto is “we serve,” and the Kaufman Lions had the most members attend of any other club in the district for this service project, which also honored the memory of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorism attacks
“This was an awesome experience and was very moving," Lion Greg Parsons said. "There were a lot of special folks buried there. The first headstone I cleaned was a colonel from World War II. I cleaned headstones for soldiers who fought in multiple wars; reading every headstone as I cleaned them with pride. I sincerely appreciate this opportunity and would do it again in a heartbeat."
Kaufman club members who volunteered for the project were Ray Raymond, Lori Blaylock, David Blaylock, Bobby Aga, Jody Deller, Larry Eggett, Greg Parsons and Jeff Lane.
