The Kaufman Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire inside a cheerleading gym on Sept. 25.
First responders arrived at the facility, which has a residence attached, and saw heavy smoke coming from the center of the building.
The fire in the gym was extinguished easily, according to a report from the fire department. The gym had extensive heat and smoke damage, and industrial fans were used to clear the smoke.
The owners of the building were not present when the fire started.
One injury was reported by a volunteer firefighter who experienced chest pain while he was pulling a hose. He got out of the building and other personnel administered first aid until emergency technicians arrived.
He was transported to a hospital in Dallas in stable condition, according to KFD.
Firefighters from Scurry and Kemp departments also responded to the blaze.
