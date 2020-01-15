Kaufman School Board reviews annual report

In a public hearing Monday on the 2018-2019 annual academic report, Assistant Superintendent Joe Nicks said Kaufman schools are performing well, and the goal is to get to Grade A.
District-wide, schools scored a B, with the exception of Gary Campbell Alternative School, which scored the coveted A grade from the Texas Education Agency.
Nicks discussed the report with school board members at their meeting on Monday night.
The district’s graduation rate is high, with 96.5% of Kaufman students finishing high school in four years, compared to 92.5% statewide.
Overall, district students are testing at the same levels as most students in the state, with higher grades than their peers in science and social studies, Nicks said. Kaufman graduates more students with an achievement diploma than the state average, with 91.2% earning the distinction, compared to 81.5% statewide. Achievement diplomas are awarded to graduates who earn an academic endorsement and passed algebra II.
Kaufman has 4,037 students in the district, and 71.3% are economically disadvantaged, with 18% of students classified as English learners.
Among KISD teachers, 55% have 11 more years of experience in the classroom, compared to 45% statewide.
Under the safety statistics, the district reported one aggravated assault on school grounds last year.
“We have very safe schools,” Nicks said, noting that a district Threat Assessment Team is meeting to work on school safety.
In other action, school board trustees received a thumbs up from auditor Dan Tonn for the budget year ending Aug. 30. There were no major issues that auditors saw in the budget to address, Tonn said.
The board also approved $325,000 to purchase new stadium lights and poles at Kaufman High School. The current lights were purchased in 1981 and need to be replaced with LED lights, said assistant superintendent Kell Clopton.
