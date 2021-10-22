The Center hosted a carnival on Oct. 16 to raise awareness about homelessness and housing insecurity in Kaufman County while having fun. There were 27 volunteers running the event and 225 guests that were in attendance.
Ten partner agencies that were apart of the event were Celebrate Future Families, Celebrate Recovery at FBC Kaufman, Community Services Inc., Be a Champion, Aetna Better Health, Women's Services, The Bridge Kaufman, Empower Brokerage, Still Waters, and Kindred Home Health.
The Center also sponsored booths for SNAP/Texas Rent Relief the Kaufman County Homeless Coalition, and Laundry Love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.