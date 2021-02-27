Officer Rodrick Young was sworn in to the Crandall Police Department on Friday, Feb. 19.
Young served his first shift with CPD on Feb. 20.
Young brings more than a decade of experience to CPD. He formally served with the Henderson Police Department.
“We are extremely excited to bring (Young) on board,” said CPD Lt. Forrest Frierson. “He’s going to bring a lot of experience to our department. It’s nice to have someone with as much experience as he does in law enforcement.”
With the addition of Young, CPD now has 16 active-duty officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.