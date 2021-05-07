The Trinity Valley Cardinal cheerleaders are champions after winning the national title last month in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The title was the college's 12th national cheerleading title. They have the most national titles among all programs at TVCC. Cardinal cheerleaders also claimed national titles in 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1996, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2008, 2016, 2017 and 2021.
"This meant so much for the team and the school," said Trinity Valley Head Cheer Coach Javontae Johnson. "It was about time we brought it back to The Valley!" They trailed by 2.3166 points after the preliminary round at the National Cheerleading Association College National Championships.
In the finals, Trinity Valley finished with a score of 98.9667 points, finishing ahead of Navarro College. The Cardinal cheerleaders competed in the Advanced Large Coed Junior College division.
Last year, the Cardinals' season came to an abrupt ending when the COVID-19 pandemic caused NCA to cancel the competition.
The Cardettes Showgirls also earned championships in the Open Pom and Open Team divisions at the Dance Team Union & College Classic Nationals competition in Orlando, Florida.
The Cardette Showgirls also performed in the Open Battle Round of the competition, and earned a Legacy Recognition award.
"To say I'm proud of these ladies is an understatement. These girls have worked their muscles to get here, and worked incredibly hard last night to raise their scores after the preliminary round," said Cardettes Director DarlaMansfield. "I am in awe of their grit, determination and class."
TVCC beat out several four-year college teams to win their third and fourth DTU National Championship in five years. The competition was canceled in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.