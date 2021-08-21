Kaufman Lions Club held a corn hole tournament on Aug. 14 and saw many great players.
There were more than 50 participants at the tournament between singles and team entries. Kids, teenagers, and adults of all ages entered the tournamnet for a friendly and exciting competition. Though the singles portion of the tournament was cut short by lightning and showers later in the day, the skills the players brought remained strong until the end.
The teams rankings were as follows:
1st place - Carter, Roberts
2nd place - Roger, Carter
3rd place - McMachon
4th place - Ranger
5th place- Los Romanos
The singles rankings were as follows:
1st place - John Urso
2nd place - Clayton Eggleston
3rd place - David Asbill
4th place- undetermined
5th place - Kyle Michelsen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.