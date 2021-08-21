corn

Jacob McMachon (left) throws for his turn while Daniel Hatcher (right) waits for his turn to score points.

 The Kaufman Herald/Elaine Frosch

Kaufman Lions Club held a corn hole tournament on Aug. 14 and saw many great players.

There were more than 50 participants at the tournament between singles and team entries. Kids, teenagers, and adults of all ages entered the tournamnet for a friendly and exciting competition. Though the singles portion of the tournament was cut short by lightning and showers later in the day, the skills the players brought remained strong until the end. 

The teams rankings were as follows: 

1st place - Carter, Roberts

2nd place - Roger, Carter

3rd place - McMachon

4th place - Ranger

5th place- Los Romanos

The singles rankings were as follows:

1st place - John Urso

2nd place - Clayton Eggleston

3rd place - David Asbill

4th place- undetermined

5th place - Kyle Michelsen

