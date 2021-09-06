A group of teachers from Kaufman, Kemp and Scurry elementary schools were given some unexpected help in preparing for the new school year. when the Gray’s Prairie Missionary Baptist Church Ladies Bible Study Class "adopted" four area teachers.
Nikki Foreman from Kemp, Denise Farmer from Kaufman, Andrea Mullins from Scurry-Rosser, and another Scurry teacher, Mitzi Taliferro, who teaches special needs students in Ennis, all received needed supplies and gift cards to help them have a good start this school year.
“Our goal is to help these teachers financially and spiritually," said Patty Cave, who teaches the bible study at Gray's Prairie. "We hope to give
them encouragement any way we possibly can and let them know how much they are appreciated, especially during the trying times and challenges our teachers are facing today."
The members of the class intend to continue helping each teacher throughout the school year with classroom projects, as well. "We hope that next year we will be able to continue our Adopt-a-Teacher project for even more teachers,” Cave added.
