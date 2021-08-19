Kaufman ISD went back to school on Monday, Aug. 16. As students were dropped off from their parents' cars, teachers and staff members greeted the students and walked them into their school. Many students exuded excitement to be back at their school and hurried to get to their new classroom for the year.
The Kaufman High School Athletic Booster Club is hosting a Lions Family Tailgate from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at the football stadium. All Lions fans are welcome to come meet members of this year's varsity athletic teams. There will be food trucks, snow cones, bounce houses, a dunking booth, T-shirts and more.
The Kaufman Herald would like to wish the students and staff of KISD a great school year with many successes.
