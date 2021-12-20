Several Kaufman County Criminal District Attorney’s office employees participated in 50th Annual BMW Marathon benefiting Scottish Rite Hospital in Dallas on Dec. 12.
The Dallas Marathon is a nonprofit organization with a focus on promoting health and physical fitness through running events and related activities. Established in 1971, the history of the organization encompasses tremendous growth and produces what has become Dallas’ largest and Texas’ longest running marathon, the BMW Dallas Marathon.
Tens of thousands of spectators join in BMW Dallas Marathon Day on the second Sunday of December lining the streets and neighborhoods to cheer on participants in a race that is recognized as the official marathon of the City of Dallas.
Since naming a primary beneficiary in 1997, the Dallas Marathon has donated more than $4 million to the Scottish Rite for Children hospital.
