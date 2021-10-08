The City of Kaufman is excited to announce that Stewart McGregor has been hired as the new executive director of the Kaufman Economic Development Corporation.
Having worked in economic development for six years, Stewart brings a variety of experience including commercial and industrial development, downtown revitalization, business retention and government relations.
Stewart began his public service career as a legislative staffer to a member of the Texas House of Representatives during the 84th Legislative Session. Utilizing his background in public policy, Stewart launched his economic development career serving the Texas cities of Forney and Grand Prairie prior to his arrival in Kaufman.
“The City, as well as the Board of the Kaufman Economic Development Corporation believe Stewart is going to be a great addition to our team. His previous experience in Kaufman County and the relationships he has forged will be a huge benefit for us. He brings a proven track record and an energy that will allow Kaufman to take advantage of new economic development opportunities,” Mike Slye, city manager.
“We are confident Stewart will enhance our efforts to bring quality businesses and developments to our community,” Mayor Jeff Jordan said.
Stewart is a Certified Economic Developer through the International Economic Development Council and received the DCI Top 40 Under 40 economic developer designation in 2021. He is a graduate of Abilene Christian University where he studied both Political Science and Christian Ministry and was a Chief Justice Jack Pope Fellow. Stewart is also a graduate of the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute and Leadership Kaufman County. He is passionate about promoting Texas as the best location for business and making a positive difference in the lives of people.
