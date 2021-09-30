After missing out on many in-person events last year, including the annual Kaufman Chamber of Commerce Auction, events are starting to be held in-person again.
The theme of this year’s chamber auction was “Under Construction.” Workers dressed as construction workers and the venue was decorated in traffic cones, tools, and dump truck replicas.
The in-person event was held on Sept. 25 at a new location, the Kaufman Civic Center. Many attendees were thrilled to be attending an in-person event that raises money for a good cause.
There was also an online auction that began a few days leading up to the live auction.
At the in-person auction, there was a raffle drawn for a ‘bucket of booze’. The winner of the raffle was Amanda Peterson.
“We were thrilled to have an in-person event this year,” said Anne Glascock, chamber CEO. “Thank you to everyone that came out! And a big thanks to all the sponsors and business that donated to the auction!”
