Caleb Couch, 17, from Forney, raced at Super Bowl Speedway in Greenville, on June 10. During the race, Crouch’s car crashed into wall and flipped over, then proceeded to catch on fire. Crouch was stuck inside his car for four minutes before bystanders, workers, and medical personal were able to pull him out of the the engulfed race car.
Careflight arrived at the track to transport Crouch to Parkland in Dallas where he was admitted into the intensive car unit.
Crouch endured burns over 60% of his body along with respiratory burns. He was sedated as the doctors tried to let his body heal while they ran tests. Tragically, the doctors found that Crouch had unrecoverable brain injuries. Crouch died on June 13.
A petition was created and published on change.org to shut down Super Bowl Speedway in Greenville until the organization obtains the proper fire equipment and fire training for its employees.
