Early voting for presidential and state elections began Oct. 13. Kaufman continues to turn in high ballot volume.
In the first week of early voting, Kaufman County totaled 16,335 ballots. The total number of early voters through the first five days is significantly higher than 2016. Through five days of early voting in 2016, Kaufman County submitted 12,364 ballots. “I think it has to do with the growth of Kaufman County,” explained Elections Supervisor Teressa Floyd. “And, of course, it's a hot race this year.”
The Kaufman County Annex Building serves as the early voting site for the city of Kaufman. The office, along with its staff, are carefully following COVID-19 protocol to ensure safety to all voters. “We have tape on the floor to encourage social distancing,” said Floyd. “We encourage face masks, but cannot enforce them. We also provide pencils for people to use so the screen is not being touched continually by lots of people.” Floyd went on to add, “It’s amazing for this many to show up with COVID going on.”
Election officials have been encouraged by the early voting turnout. Wait time for the voting line has been as long as a half hour each day. “It’s the most important thing. Early voting makes sure your vote counts,” stated Floyd.
Early voting will continue each day at the Annex Building through Oct. 30.
