REACH Child Placing Agency hosts 6th annual gift of hope

KISD Police Officer Storey White (left) and KISD Police Chief Chip Krieger (right) celebrate Christmas by helping wrap presents at the Gift of Hope event at First Baptist Church of Kaufman.

 The Kaufman Herald/Courtesy of Pam Corder

The most special Christmas’ as a child is waking up to your most wanted gifts under the tree. This year Reach Child Placing Agency hosted their 6th annual Gift of Hope event where children from Kaufman County got to choose their own gifts for Christmas.

Created specifically for Kaufman County, the Gift of Hope was started by REACH Child Placing Agency’s Founder and CEO, Tammy Pargoud. City and County first responders, local churches and community volunteers and donors ensure that children whose families are experiencing hardship during the holiday season receive Christmas presents they may not have received without the community’s help.

