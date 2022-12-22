REACH Child Placing Agency hosts 6th annual gift of hope

The most special Christmas’ as a child is waking up to your most wanted gifts under the tree. This year Reach Child Placing Agency hosted their 6th annual Gift of Hope event where children from Kaufman County got to choose their own gifts for Christmas.
Created specifically for Kaufman County, the Gift of Hope was started by REACH Child Placing Agency’s Founder and CEO, Tammy Pargoud. City and County first responders, local churches and community volunteers and donors ensure that children whose families are experiencing hardship during the holiday season receive Christmas presents they may not have received without the community’s help.
On Dec. 15, children selected for the program gathered at First Baptist churches in Kaufman, Terrell and Forney, to go shopping at local Walmarts with first responders from all around the community. Participants got to ride in the police cars and firetrucks to caravan over to Walmart. This provides an opportunity for children to build relationships with law enforcement and officials to create memorable moments they can reflect upon forever. Each child was given a $100 spending limit and had access to anything in the store.
This year, the Gift of Hope served 250 children in Kaufman County. Precinct 4 Constable Vanessa Brooks stated “the Gift of Hope serves underprivileged kids in our communities and provides a shopping experience with our Kaufman County officers every year for Christmas and all of this is made possible by the gracious donations that come from our citizens and local business and churches.”
After shopping, children and first responders returned to the churches where they had dinner with their families and wrapped their gifts.
