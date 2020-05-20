The Kaufman City Council approved adding a Small Business Stimulus Program to the economic development incentives that are currently offered to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This program will offer grants of up to $5,000 to small business owners and was approved Monday by the Kaufman City Council.
The grants provide “an opportunity for us to do what we can, with the little bit of money that we’ve got, to help these small businesses get started again,” City Manager Mike Slye said.
The grant funding comes from public money set aside for business retention by the Kaufman Economic Development Corporation. At the time of the meeting, $100,000 was made available to split among those who receive the grants; enough for 20 businesses.
“Is 5k even enough for some of the businesses?” asked Mayor Jeff Jordan. “The answer basically is, we don’t know. But I think the EDC board is, just like Mike said, prepared to do more if they need to. So this is possibly just a starting point for the EDC.”
Business owners who apply for grant will be required to show proof of hardship, which will be reviewed by a team of four people: Dr. Benjamin Brashear, the county health officer; EDC board member Jane Lucas of Mitchell Welding Supply; Assistant City Manager Mike Holder; and Anne Glasscock, executive director of of the EDC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.