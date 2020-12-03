Guests gathered virtually for the first time at the annual Black Tie Ball held on Saturday, Nov. 7. Through sponsorships, donations, silent auction and raffle tickets, guests generously raised more than $60,000 to support Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman.
Co-chaired by Kimberly Bramhall and Laura Melton, proceeds from this year’s Black Tie Ball will be used to support mobile health outreach in Kaufman andthe surrounding communities for those in need.
The event also paid special tribute to Pat Jackson and her work in the community through the years. Since its inception, the ball has raised more than $1,150,000 for essential health care services at Texas Health Kaufman. If you would like to support mobile health outreach, visit TexasHealth.org/blacktieball to make a donation or sponsor a mammogram.
Texas Health would like to thank 2020 event sponsors including Brashear Family Medical, CareFlite and Genesis Anesthesia.
About Texas Health Resources FoundationTexas Health Resources Foundation strives to enhance the delivery of quality patient care by joining with committed donors to sustain the long-term fiscal viability of Texas Health Resources. The foundation raises funds that support clinical, educational and research programs across the Texas Health Resources system.
Texas Health Resources is a faith-based, nonprofit health system that cares for more patients in North Texas than any other provider. Witha service area that consists of 16 counties and more than 7 million people, the system is committed to providing quality, coordinated care through its Texas Health Physicians Group and 27 hospital locations under the banners of Texas Health Presbyterian, Texas Health Arlington Memorial, Texas Health Harris Methodist and Texas Health Huguley. Texas Health provides services ranging from acute care hospitals and trauma centers to outpatient facilities and home health and preventive services, provide the full continuum of care for all stages of life. The system has more than 4,000 licensed hospital beds, 6,200 physicians with active staff privileges and more than 23,000 employees. For more information about Texas Health, call (877) THR-WELL, or visit www.TexasHealth.org.
